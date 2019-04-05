You could face criminal charges for vandalizing Alberta election signs: RCMP

Police across Alberta, including the RCMP and local police forces in Edmonton and Calgary, are warning people that election sign vandalism can result in charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

“We have received numerous reports of candidate signs being vandalized,” said Const. Mike Hibbs.

“In some cases, these acts of vandalism also include other types of property damages and even hate speech.”

“We are investigating reports of these incidents and will lay charges accordingly,” Hibbs said.

These cases are being taken seriously, RCMP stressed.

Police departments are asking Albertans to respect the democratic process.

Anyone who sees vandalism or theft of election signs is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.