Decision Alberta

More
Crime
April 5, 2019 5:08 pm
Updated: April 5, 2019 5:09 pm

You could face criminal charges for vandalizing Alberta election signs: RCMP

By Senior News Reporter - Online  Global News

Thu, Apr 4 - With more than a week left in the Alberta election campaign, it's taken a nasty turn. Across Alberta, signs and property are being damaged. Kendra Slugoski reports.

A A

Police across Alberta, including the RCMP and local police forces in Edmonton and Calgary, are warning people that election sign vandalism can result in charges under the Criminal Code of Canada.

“We have received numerous reports of candidate signs being vandalized,” said Const. Mike Hibbs.

“In some cases, these acts of vandalism also include other types of property damages and even hate speech.”

Story continues below

READ MORE: Vicious vandalism emphasizes how ‘divisive’ Alberta election is getting

“We are investigating reports of these incidents and will lay charges accordingly,” Hibbs said.

These cases are being taken seriously, RCMP stressed.

READ MORE: Vandalism of Alberta Party candidate’s sign ‘an act of racism,’ condemned by party

Police departments are asking Albertans to respect the democratic process.

Anyone who sees vandalism or theft of election signs is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Alberta election
Alberta election 2019
Alberta politics
Alberta RCMP
Calgary Police
Edmonton police
election signs
election vandalism
Hate Speech
property damage

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.