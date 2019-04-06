RCMP charge Redwater man for ‘indecent act,’ meth possession

RCMP charged a man who was engaged in an “indecent act” in Acheson, Alta., earlier this week.

On April 2 at about 1 p.m., officers responded to a call about an indecent act west of Edmonton. RCMP did not confirm the exact location but noted that a vehicle was parked on the side of the road.

The driver’s side door was open, where a man was “fully exposed and was engaged in an indecent act,” RCMP said in a Friday news release.

Andrew Hawkins, 36, of Redwater, Alta., was charged with committing an indecent act and possession of methamphetamine. He was released from custody and is set to appear in Stony Plain Provincial Court on May 1.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or has been a victim of such an act to call Stony Plain RCMP at 780-968-7267 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.