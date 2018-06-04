Carstairs man charged with indecent act while driving

A Carstairs, Alta. man has been charged with two counts of committing an indecent act, after allegedly exposing himself while driving on Calgary roads.

At around 6:30 a.m. on May 12, police say a minivan was travelling on Stoney Trail approaching the Peigan Trail turnoff, when the driver allegedly pulled up alongside a car and exposed his genitals to the people inside.

The car slowed down to try to obtain a licence plate number, but the van quickly swerved onto Peigan Trail and disappeared from sight.

Last week, a composite sketch released by the Calgary Police Service (CPS) resulted in another woman coming forward with a similar incident on May 22.

That victim did not report the indecent act, but did capture the licence plate which led to the arrest of Frank James Noskey, 55.

The CPS thanked the public for their assistance in the case.