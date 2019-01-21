2 people accused of performing ‘sexual acts’ on Alberta train

A man and woman were arrested after being accused of engaging in indecent sexual acts on a train.
Jasper RCMP said they received a call from Via Rail police on Jan. 5, and asked to remove two people from a train who were causing a disturbance and allegedly involved in sexual acts in front of other passengers.
RCMP went to a train station in Jasper and arrested a 34-year-old man and 27-year-old woman in relation to the complaint.
Jasper RCMP are investigating the incident with the help of Via Rail police and Clearwater RCMP.
Police are asking anyone with information about the matter to contact Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421.
