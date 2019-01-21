2 people accused of performing ‘sexual acts’ on Alberta train

A man and woman were arrested after being accused of engaging in indecent sexual acts on a train.

Jasper RCMP said they received a call from Via Rail police on Jan. 5, and asked to remove two people from a train who were causing a disturbance and allegedly involved in sexual acts in front of other passengers.

READ MORE: Richmond couple pulled over by RCMP for having sex in moving car

RCMP went to a train station in Jasper and arrested a 34-year-old man and 27-year-old woman in relation to the complaint.

Jasper RCMP are investigating the incident with the help of Via Rail police and Clearwater RCMP.

READ MORE: Man, woman trespass, climb into hot tub, commit ‘illegal and obscene’ acts

Police are asking anyone with information about the matter to contact Jasper RCMP at 780-852-4421.