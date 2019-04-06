Winnipeg police investigating reported serious incident on Garry Street
Winnipeg police are on scene of a reported serious incident on Garry Street between York and St. Mary avenues.
Tactical support members are on scene working to resolve the situation, Winnipeg Police said in a tweet.
Police are asking residents to avoid the area.
More to come…
