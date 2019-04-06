Crime
April 6, 2019 5:43 pm

Winnipeg police investigating reported serious incident on Garry Street

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg Police on scene outside of the Windsor Hotel

Michael Draven/ Global News
Winnipeg police are on scene of a reported serious incident on Garry Street between York and St. Mary avenues.

Tactical support members are on scene working to resolve the situation, Winnipeg Police said in a tweet.

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

More to come…

Garry St
Garry Street
Serious incident
St. mary
tactical police investigation
winnipeg
Winnipeg Police Service
York Ave

