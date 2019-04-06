Winnipeg police investigating reported serious incident on Garry Street

Winnipeg police are on scene of a reported serious incident on Garry Street between York and St. Mary avenues.

READ MORE: Two behind bars for string of South Osborne break-ins, say police

Tactical support members are on scene working to resolve the situation, Winnipeg Police said in a tweet.

Police are on scene at a serious incident on Garry Street between York Ave and St Mary. Tactical Support Team members are scene working to resolve the situation. We ask vehicle and pedestrian traffic to avoid the area at this time. @WinnipegTMC #winnipeg #traffic — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) April 6, 2019

READ MORE: Care home worker stole jewelry from elderly victims with dementia, say Winnipeg police

Police are asking residents to avoid the area.

More to come…

WATCH: Heavy police presence at rural home northeast of Winnipeg