Care home worker stole jewelry from elderly victims with dementia, say Winnipeg police

A personal care home employee has been arrested in connection with a string of jewelry thefts last month.

Winnipeg police said they were contacted by a woman in March who told them her 93-year-old mother was missing her wedding and engagement rings, which she was incapable of removing on her own.

The investigation turned up seven other victims – all between the ages of 78 and 100 and living with dementia – who were missing jewelry, some of which had been forcibly removed from them.

A 37-year-old woman who worked at the Henderson Highway care home was arrested Tuesday and charged with eight counts of theft under $5,000.

She was released on a promise to appear.

Police have recovered some, but not all, of the stolen jewelry.

