Care home worker stole jewelry from elderly victims with dementia, say Winnipeg police
A personal care home employee has been arrested in connection with a string of jewelry thefts last month.
Winnipeg police said they were contacted by a woman in March who told them her 93-year-old mother was missing her wedding and engagement rings, which she was incapable of removing on her own.
READ MORE: RCMP searching for 2 suspects involved in alleged Lumsden senior care home theft
The investigation turned up seven other victims – all between the ages of 78 and 100 and living with dementia – who were missing jewelry, some of which had been forcibly removed from them.
A 37-year-old woman who worked at the Henderson Highway care home was arrested Tuesday and charged with eight counts of theft under $5,000.
She was released on a promise to appear.
Police have recovered some, but not all, of the stolen jewelry.
WATCH: Winnipeg senior paying a cost for being too trusting
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.