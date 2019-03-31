RCMP searching for 2 suspects involved in alleged Lumsden senior care home theft
The Lumsden RCMP are looking for two male suspects involved in an alleged theft at a local senior care facility on March 26.
Police say one suspect entered the care home claiming to be a family member of one of the residents.
He allegedly went into several suites and looked through the rooms with residents inside, according to police.
Police say the suspect stole a wallet and a credit card, which was used later that day in Regina.
Video surveillance showed two men using the stolen credit card.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lumsden RCMP at 306-731-42670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-22-8477.
