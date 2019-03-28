Regina man charged with fraud for allegedly pawning off stolen property

The Regina Police Service say they have charged a 41-year-old Regina man with fraud after he allegedly pawned off items from a furnished home he was renting in September 2018.

Police said Andrew John Harper was renting a place in the 5500 block of Mitchinson Way before being evicted.

READ MORE: Fraud, theft among 239 charges couple face in Saskatchewan and Ontario

Harper allegedly pawned off a quad ATV and trailer stolen from the garage of the home, according to police.

Police say Harper then traded and sold the stolen items as his own in February.

READ MORE: Regina police warn elderly about recent trend in credit card theft

Harper is also charged with possessing stolen property obtained by crime under and over $5,000, police said.

According to police, Harper will appear in provincial court on May 6.