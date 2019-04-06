Two behind bars for string of South Osborne break-ins, say police

A pair of suspects are under arrest for a string of South Osborne break and enters.

Police said the suspects targeted homes that were under renovation or construction in the area and stole items which were later sold online.

More than a half-dozen break-ins took place in the area through February and March, said police, and included the theft of insulation, large appliances, tools, and a debit card.

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday in the 300 block of Nassau Street. The woman initially gave a false name to arresting officers.

Jordan Tyler Wade Shannacappo, 29, faces charges of possessing property obtained by crime, using a stolen card, three counts of break, enter and theft, three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, and two counts of possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000.

Anna Unrau, 32, has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime under $5,000, public mischief, failing to comply with a recognizance, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Both were detained at the Remand Centre.

