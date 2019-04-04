White powder found on Kelowna airport carousel, hazmat team called in
The Kelowna Fire Department hazmat team was called to Kelowna International Airport (YLW) after a white powder was found on the luggage carousel on Wednesday night.
The airport said the substance, reportedly found on carousel 3 at 6:40 p.m., posed no risk to passengers.
“As a safety precaution, emergency crews were dispatched to respond to the incident,” YLW spokesperson Jessica Hewitt said.
Flights were not affected, according to Hewitt.
Ambulances were on standby outside the airport during the incident.
The hazmat team collected the substance and it was later determined to be non-harmful, she said.
The airport has not released information that identifies the white powder.
