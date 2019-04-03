Transportation talk top topic for City of Kelowna

A new initiative regarding the future of transportation in the Central Okanagan was announced by the City of Kelowna on Wednesday.

On April 24, businesses and residents from across the Central Okanagan will sit down and talk transportation.

“Transportation across the region is critical to our economic competitiveness and quality of life,” said Rafael Villarreal, city official.

“Jobs, air quality, goods movement, emergency response, public health, education, housing, accessibility, physical and social well-being are directly impacted by the transportation choices we make as a region.”

Kelowna’s increasing size and population are driving forces for change, but as Villarreal adds “technology and environmental priorities are changing the way we travel.”

The discussion on April 24 will mostly involve two major planning initiatives working together, as well as public input.

An updated regional transportation plan could see upgrades to key destinations in the region, such as Kelowna International Airport, and the University of British Columbia Okanagan.

Conversations at the UBCO ballroom will start at 8:30 a.m., and continue until noon.