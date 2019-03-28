Alleged hit-and-run leaves Vancouver’s transportation manager with fractured elbow

Vancouver’s manager of transportation and planning is recovering in hospital after an alleged hit-and-run while riding his bike downtown on Thursday.

Dale Bracewell took to Twitter to say he had been biking to work when he was knocked over by an “aggressive driver” who he said drove off without stopping.

Today this was so real as an aggressive driver knocked me over while I was biking to work. I’m in the hospital right now. getting X-rays. I still am in shock that a driver did something like this. Thx to all who cared for me after the car knocked me over.https://t.co/HOTrtffG4N — Dale Bracewell (@Dale_Bracewell) March 28, 2019

“This was a hit & run. I’m still in shock that a driver would swerve their metal box so quickly from their lane (middle one on W Georgia) enough to knock me over when I’m taking up the curb lane,” Bracewell wrote in a tweet.

“So thankful to the car behind me didn’t run me over right after.”

Bracewell wrote that the driver slowed down enough to see that he had hit someone but drove off anyway.

Thx Ray. May the car driver also speedily reach out to @ICBC & confess their aggression towards a person who is equally allowed to share our road space. So sad they slowed down enough to know they hit me but still drove away. — Dale Bracewell (@Dale_Bracewell) March 28, 2019

“A kind witness ran towards the car all the way to Thurlow. We had hoped they turned & stopped to give contact info but alas chose to ignore the fallen hurt person they had just hit (& observed). So sad,” he wrote.

Vancouver police confirmed it was investigating a hit and run downtown Thursday morning.

It confirmed that a 46-year-old man was cycling towards Thurlow on Georgia Street around 9 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle and flipped over his handlebars. The driver was last seen heading south on Thurlow, police said.

Bracewell said he was receiving X-rays and had been diagnosed with a fractured elbow at St. Paul’s Hospital.

Erin, thx. Unfortunately I have a fractured elbow & onto learning about all the care l’ll need in the days ahead – all because a car driver chose to abuse their privilege & chose a harmful action rather than respect an equal driver – me on my bike. https://t.co/YEUMVUsJ2H — Dale Bracewell (@Dale_Bracewell) March 28, 2019

Global News has requested details from the Vancouver police. The City of Vancouver said Bracewell was “recovering and is not available for comment.”

Bracewell has been one of the city’s leading advocates of cycling infrastructure, including separated bike lanes and “triple-A” bike routes for “all ages and abilities.”

“I still am in shock that a driver did something like this,” he wrote.