Alberta election Day 16: UCP talks Indigenous partnerships in oil and gas

On Day 16 of the Alberta election campaign trail, the leaders will be in the province’s two biggest cities to talk about the energy sector and economic growth.

NDP Leader Rachel Noltey will make an announcement in Calgary, although the details are not yet known.

READ MORE: How, when, where to vote

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney will be directly west of Edmonton on the Enoch Cree First Nation, talking about the energy industry.

Liberal Leader David Khan will be talking about the economy and door-knocking in his Calgary riding of Calgary-Mountain View.

The election is on April 16.

Where the leaders are Wednesday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

CALGARY — Announcement and answering media questions (10:00 a.m., Calgary Currie Campaign, 1501 17 Ave. SW #155)

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

ENOCH — United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney to detail plan to support Indigenous partnerships in energy sector. (11:00 a.m., River Cree Casino Hotel, 300 Lapotac Blvd.)

READ MORE: Alberta election panel discusses issues facing province’s jobs and economy

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

Calgary — Economic growth strategy policy announcement ( 1:30 p.m., Alberta Liberal Campaign HQ, 906 Centre St North)

Calgary — Door Knocking Volunteer Blitz in Calgary-Mountain View (4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Khan has spent many days of the campaign door knocking in Calgary-Mountain View, where he is running against NDP Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley, the Alberta Party’s Angela Kokott – a former journalist at Global Calgary and 770 CHQR – and UCP candidate Jeremy Wong, an ordained minister.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

No schedule released as of publishing

READ MORE: How Global News is covering Alberta election 2019