Decision Alberta

More
Politics
April 3, 2019 9:57 am

Alberta election Day 16: UCP talks Indigenous partnerships in oil and gas

By Online Journalist  Global News

A helmet is seen as United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney speaks during a press conference at Lethbridge Iron Works in Lethbridge, Alta., on Wednesday, March 20, 2019.

David Rossiter, The Canadian Press
A A

On Day 16 of the Alberta election campaign trail, the leaders will be in the province’s two biggest cities to talk about the energy sector and economic growth.

NDP Leader Rachel Noltey will make an announcement in Calgary, although the details are not yet known.

READ MORE:  How, when, where to vote

Story continues below

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney will be directly west of Edmonton on the Enoch Cree First Nation, talking about the energy industry.

Liberal Leader David Khan will be talking about the economy and door-knocking in his Calgary riding of Calgary-Mountain View.

The election is on April 16.

Where the leaders are Wednesday on the campaign trail:

NDP Leader Rachel Notley

CALGARY — Announcement and answering media questions (10:00 a.m., Calgary Currie Campaign, 1501 17 Ave. SW #155)

United Conservative Party Leader Jason Kenney

ENOCH — United Conservative Leader Jason Kenney to detail plan to support Indigenous partnerships in energy sector. (11:00 a.m., River Cree Casino Hotel, 300 Lapotac Blvd.)

READ MORE: Alberta election panel discusses issues facing province’s jobs and economy

Alberta Liberal Leader David Khan

Calgary — Economic growth strategy policy announcement ( 1:30 p.m., Alberta Liberal Campaign HQ, 906 Centre St North)

Calgary — Door Knocking Volunteer Blitz in Calgary-Mountain View (4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.)

Khan has spent many days of the campaign door knocking in Calgary-Mountain View, where he is running against NDP Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley, the Alberta Party’s Angela Kokott – a former journalist at Global Calgary and 770 CHQR – and UCP candidate Jeremy Wong, an ordained minister.

Alberta Party Leader Stephen Mandel

No schedule released as of publishing

READ MORE: How Global News is covering Alberta election 2019

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2019 Alberta election
Alberta election
Alberta election 2019
Alberta Legislature
Alberta politics
Alberta Provincial Election
Alberta spring election
Decision Alberta
Spring election Alberta

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.