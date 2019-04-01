Peterborough man accused of brandishing knife at Lansdowne Street store
A Peterborough man faces weapon and theft charges following an alleged incident at a liquor store on Friday night.
Peterborough Police Service say shortly before 7 p.m., a man entered a Lansdowne Street store, selected a bottle of liquor off the shelf and then approached the checkout.
Police say the man then allegedly brandished a small kitchen knife and left the store without paying for the merchandise.
The suspect was quickly located and arrested.
Michael Kenneth Eames, 53, of Lansdowne Street East, is charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and theft under $5,000.
He appeared in weekend and statutory holiday court on Saturday and was released from custody. He’s scheduled to appear in court again on April 19.
