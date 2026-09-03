Search for 2 Ottawa men wanted for 1st-degree murder continues

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say two Ottawa men wanted for first-degree murder may be in British Columbia and New Brunswick.
Joseph Madore, 34, and Brayton Kennedy, 28, are wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred in Perth, Ont., in April.
Officers responded to Last Duel Park in the Perth area on April 12 shortly after 3 p.m. where they found one person suffering life-threatening injuries.
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The victim was transported to a trauma centre where they later died.
Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. One is charged with accessory after the fact to murder and the other is charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
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OPP originally had warrants out for Madore and Kennedy under the charge of second-degree murder, but have since increased the charge to first-degree murder.
Investigators said they believe Madore is travelling through the backcountry in British Columbia and Kennedy may be in New Brunswick.
Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact police.
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