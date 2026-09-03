Sentencing expected for Alberta woman convicted in dog attack that killed 11-year-old

A judge is expected Thursday to decide the fate of an Alberta woman convicted in a dog attack that killed an 11-year-old boy.
Crystal MacDonald was found guilty of criminal negligence causing death after her two cane corso dogs attacked her roommate’s son, Kache Grist, in her Edmonton home in April 2024.
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Court heard Wednesday from Wesley Grist, the boy’s father, who said MacDonald loved his son and should not go to prison.
He says both he and MacDonald will have to live with the burden of the boy’s death.
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MacDonald told court that she thinks of the boy daily and that no sentence could make her feel the weight of his death more than she already does.
The Crown is seeking a five-year prison sentence and a lifetime ban on dog ownership, while the defence is seeking a conditional sentence of two years less a day.
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