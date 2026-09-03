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Crime

Alberta’s organized crime team seizes $2M in drugs and cash during Calgary raid

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted September 3, 2026 8:35 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News at 6 Calgary: Sept. 2'
Global News at 6 Calgary: Sept. 2
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Alberta’ organized crime unit says it has seized more than $2 million in drugs and cash following a raid on a Calgary home last month.

The cash seizure – more than a million worth – is believed to be the largest of its kind by Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams (ALERT), it said in a news release.

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ALERT Calgary’s organized crime team made the seizure on July 30, after a home in Calgary’s Skyview neighbourhood was searched. Investigators are still in the process of counting and analyzing the funds.

The cash was seized along with approximately $1.2 million worth of drugs, which included suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and cannabis.

Two other homes – located in Harvest Hills and Rocky Ridge – were also searched, as was two vehicles.

Two people were arrested and charged with charged possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of crime, and possession of a prohibited weapon.

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