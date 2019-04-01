Ontario Fire Marshal investigate rooming house fire in Peterborough

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating following a fire at a Peterborough apartment building on Sunday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m., crews were called to a structure fire on Water Street. They were met with thick smoke billowing from the rooming house as flames spread to at least two floors of the building.

TRAFFIC: Water Street is closed as @PtboFireRescue deal with a house fire just south of London Street #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/d2LpY4AUwI — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) March 31, 2019

Two people were transported to hospital with smoke inhalation and possibly burns, and several dogs were also rescued from the scene, according to Peterborough Fire Services’ platoon chief Don Broersma.

A Peterborough transit bus arrived to provide a place for other occupants to stay warm as firefighters fought the blaze. The Peterborough Disaster Trust Fund also provided assistance to displaced occupants.

The cause of the fire has yet to be released. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Peterborough Fire Services fire prevention division and Peterborough Police Service are investigating.