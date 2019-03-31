Recipe: Sakura lobster roll

Ingredients

– 1 piece Nori

– 70 g sushi rice

– 1 full lobster tail (3 oz)

– 1 piece prawn (10 g)

– 15 g avocado (about four to five slices)

– 1 leaf shiso, sliced

– 1 Tbsp red beet puree

– 1 Tbsp lobster bisque reduction

– edible flowers (to garnish)

– 5 g dried cod roe (optional)

Method

1. Mix sakura denbu (if available) in sushi rice

2. Spread out sakura denbu sushi rice on nori (seaweed)

3. Place lobster tail, prawn, and avocado near the edge of the rice

4. Roll and shape with makisu

5. Carefully layer shiso and edible flowers on top of the roll

6. Decorate finishing plate with red beet purée smear and lobster bisque reduction dots

7. Slice roll into eight even pieces and plate to finish

