Spice Jam’s Fish Jook Recipe
Serves 4
Prep time: 20 minutes
Cook time: 1 hour 30 minutes (or 45 minutes with shortcut)
Total time: 1 hour 50 minutes
Ingredients
Congee base:
1 cup jasmine rice
8–10 cups light chicken stock (or fish stock)
1 tsp salt
Optional: 1 sheet tofu skin, broken into pieces
Fish:
300 g fresh local white fish (such as B.C. rockfish, lingcod, halibut or sablefish)
1 tbsp neutral oil
6 slices ginger
3 stalks green onion, cut into sections
Pinch of salt
To serve:
2 tbsp chopped cilantro
3 tbsp roasted peanuts
1–2 tbsp Holy Duck Chili Oil (find a jar at these locations)
Optional: white pepper, sesame oil
Method
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1. Prepare the congee base
Rinse the rice until the water runs mostly clear. Let sit for 15–20 minutes, then lightly crush a small handful of grains to help release starch.
In a large pot, combine rice, water, salt, and optional dried scallop and tofu skin. Bring to a boil, then reduce to a gentle simmer. Cook uncovered for 60–90 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the congee becomes smooth and creamy.
Tip: Freezing rinsed rice overnight helps it break down faster, a Cantonese technique that shortens cooking time.
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2. Sear the fish
Slice fish into thin pieces or small steaks and pat dry. Lightly season with salt.
Heat oil in a pan over medium heat. Add ginger and green onion and cook until fragrant. Add the fish and sear briefly on both sides until lightly golden.
3. Combine and simmer
Pour the hot congee into the pan with the fish. Simmer gently for 5–8 minutes, until the fish is just cooked through and the flavours are fully incorporated. Season to taste.
4. Finish and serve
Ladle into bowls and top with cilantro and roasted peanuts. Finish each bowl with a spoonful of Holy Duck Chili Oil, letting the warmth of the congee melt the duck fat and carry its aromatics through the dish.
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