Billboard removes black artist Lil Nas X from the country chart, sparking controversy

Country artist Lil Nas X’s single Old Town Road climbed the Billboard charts in recent weeks, but it’s now been removed from the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.

According to a report by Rolling Stone, Billboard explained that Lil Nas X’s song was removed because the song “does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

“Upon further review, it was determined that ‘Old Town Road’ by Lil Nas X does not currently merit inclusion on Billboard’s country charts,” Billboard said in a statement.

READ MORE: Chris Meloni on Season 2 of ‘Happy!’: ‘I’ve never been happier’

The statement continued: “When determining genres, a few factors are examined, but first and foremost is musical composition. While ‘Old Town Road’ incorporates references to country and cowboy imagery, it does not embrace enough elements of today’s country music to chart in its current version.”

The song, which has been described as a trap-like country song, appeared on three Billboard charts at the same time — Billboard Hot 100, Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip Hop Songs.

A Billboard spokesperson told Genius, “Billboard’s decision to take the song off of the country chart had absolutely nothing to do with the race of the artist.”

Lil Nas X took to social media to react to the news.

“Extremely disappointed,” he wrote on Instagram.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber ‘doing fine,’ woman arrested after barging into his hotel room

His fans joined the conversation in support of Lil Nas X.

they don’t want you to win pic.twitter.com/006aJdz6SV — jerry (@indicabutera) March 26, 2019

that’s an L for them — Luna (@Lunaa) March 26, 2019

Maybe this isnt a "conventional" country song, but it is 100% a country song, and a highly enjoyable one too. — Pierce Schulteis (@TheRealPierce10) March 27, 2019

Don’t worry. You’ll get a country Grammy. — King Boe Christ ♚🙌🏿 (@KingBoeChrist) March 27, 2019

That’s crazy someone get @billboard on the phone they discriminating — UNI VERSE👨🏿‍🚀🖤🌟 (@ChefBoyarDeDe) March 27, 2019

READ MORE: Cardi B reacts to claims she drugged and robbed men

Canadian singer Justin Bieber also took to Instagram to post Lil Nas X’s Old Town Road. “This sh*t bangs,” Bieber wrote.