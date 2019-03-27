Justin Bieber ‘doing fine,’ woman arrested after barging into his hotel room

Justin Bieber‘s recent stay in an Orange County hotel may not have been as peaceful as he may have hoped after his room was reportedly intruded upon by a complete stranger.

After receiving reports of a “suspicious circumstance” at 12:17 p.m. PDT on Tuesday afternoon, the Laguna Beach Police Department (LBPD) arrived at Bieber’s hotel and arrested an intoxicated woman, as reported by E! Online.

According to Sgt. Jim Cota of the LBPD, The Love Yourself singer reportedly “told the woman to leave,” before being escorted by his bodyguards.

The intruder’s name was left undisclosed, however, it was revealed that she was a local; a resident of Huntington Bunch, Calif., only a 25-minute drive from Orange County.

Sgt. Cota further confirmed that the 25-year-old singer is “doing fine” despite his altercation with the unexpected visitor.

The authorities are currently investigating whether the suspect “deliberately tried accessing the room because she knew Bieber was inside.”

The LBPD reported that the 36-year-old suspect had “spent the night partying at the hotel, in a room that was not under her name.” Noise complaints supposedly became an issue after “loud music [came] from the room all night.”

As told by Sgt. Cota, the hotel room that the suspect had crashed was “located just down the hall from where Bieber was staying.”

“When the group failed to check out today,” he continued, “hotel security escorted them out.”

Although Bieber has been known recently to update his friends and followers on his life over Instagram, he has not — as of this writing — commented on the matter.

It’s unclear whether the star’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, was present during the incident.

Fans have reached out to the singer over social media to send them their best wishes and prayers after the reported break-in.

Within the last two years, Bieber has publicly opened up about his struggles with his own mental health.

While admitting that he was emotionally unavailable during his extensive Purpose tour in 2016 and 2017, Bieber confirmed that he’s on the road to recovery earlier this week.

The Canadian pop sensation then announced an indefinite hiatus from the music industry in order to focus on both his family and mental health.

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error — as most of us do — and I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

“Music is very important to me but nothing comes before my family and my health,” added Bieber.

While pushing his musical career aside, the Love Yourself singer promised that he will eventually return with a “kick**s album, ASAP.”

