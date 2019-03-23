Two men charged with murder following suspicious death in Eskasoni

Two men are facing murder charges in connection with a suspicious death on a reserve in Cape Breton Thursday night.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they were called to a residence on Mini Mall Drive in Eskasoni, N.S., just before midnight.

Police say a 33-year-old man was found unresponsive and suffering from life-threatening injuries. CPR was performed but the man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The two men were taken into custody at the scene.

In a news release Saturday, police said 37-year-old Roger Wilfred Prosper and 29-year-old Kirk Daniel Gould have both been charged with second-degree murder.

They are both scheduled to appear in Sydney provincial court on Monday.

The name of the victim has not been released by police.

RCMP and their Northeast Major Crimes Unit is leading the investigation.