Police investigating suspicious death in Sydney

Police in Cape Breton are investigating a suspicious death that happened in Sydney Friday night.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they are at the scene of a home on Terrace Street, where the incident occurred.

Police say the man was found dead inside the home on Friday.

An autopsy will be conducted Saturday and Major Crimes is leading the investigation.

READ MORE: Two men in custody after suspicious death in Eskasoni: RCMP

This is the second suspicious death in Cape Breton in the past two days. Two men were taken into police custody after a man was found dead on Mini Mall Drive in Eskasoni, N.S., just before midnight on Thursday.

Police say they will release further information as it becomes available.