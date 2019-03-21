Crime
March 21, 2019 8:52 pm
Updated: March 21, 2019 8:57 pm

Niagara police, Brock University security investigating ‘incident’ at Village residence

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Niagara Regional Police cruisers at Brock University’s Sir Isaac Brock Way entrance.

The Brock Press
Brock University‘s campus security office says its staff and Niagara Regional Police are investigating an “incident” at the Village residence.

The Brock Press, the independent newspaper at Brock University, said in a tweet at 8:18 p.m. that all entrances were blocked.

An ORNGE spokesperson told Global News paramedics were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., but were cancelled as of 8:15 p.m.

Reports on social media suggested there was an shooting situation in the area, but Niagara Regional Police said in a tweet that there wasn’t an active shooting.

More to come.

