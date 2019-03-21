Niagara police, Brock University security investigating ‘incident’ at Village residence

Brock University‘s campus security office says its staff and Niagara Regional Police are investigating an “incident” at the Village residence.

The Brock Press, the independent newspaper at Brock University, said in a tweet at 8:18 p.m. that all entrances were blocked.

An ORNGE spokesperson told Global News paramedics were called to the scene at around 8 p.m., but were cancelled as of 8:15 p.m.

Reports on social media suggested there was an shooting situation in the area, but Niagara Regional Police said in a tweet that there wasn’t an active shooting.

More to come.

There is NOT an active shooting incident @BrockUniversity. Officers are on scene investigating. @PCPhilGavin will have more information shortly — NRPS (@NiagRegPolice) March 22, 2019

@BrockSecurity & @NiagRegPolice currently

investigating an incident in Village residence. No further details at this

time. — Campus Security (@BrockSecurity) March 22, 2019

Current scene at Brock’s Sir Isaac Brock Way entrance pic.twitter.com/XhVlS7Ooge — The Brock Press (@TheBrockPress) March 22, 2019