5 arrested in stabbing of McMaster University student

Hamilton police have arrested five people in connection with a stabbing in Westdale.

An 18-year-old student from McMaster was stabbed in the neck after he left a party in the Emerson Street and Ward Avenue area on Sept. 8.

On Thursday, police arrested five people in connection with the crime: an 18-year-old from Stoney Creek, as well as four teens between the ages of 15 and 17, all from Hamilton.

They were all charged with one count of aggravated assault and appeared in court on Friday.

HPS has arrested Florent Lumi (18 YOA) & 4 youth -all males- in relation to the Westdale stabbing incident on September 8, 2018. They appeared in court earlier today. #HamOnt https://t.co/K8EyQKrFwg — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 28, 2018