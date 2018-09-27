Canada
September 27, 2018

Inspirational speaker files complaint against two Hamilton Police officers

By Reporter  900 CHML

A woman has filed a formal complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director about two Hamilton police officers.

Talli Osborne, who was born with no arms and missing bones in her legs, was hit by an SUV while she was riding her mobility scooter on Wentworth Street on Friday.

She was thrown from her scooter and when police were called, Talli says they were aggressive, bullying and blamed her for the crash.

As a result, she has filed a formal complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director.

Osborne said that neither officer asked if she was okay after the crash.

Hamilton police say they will not comment on any incident that is being reviewed.

