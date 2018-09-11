McMaster student stabbed in the neck outside house party: Hamilton Police

Hamilton Police are looking for surveillance footage of an altercation that ended with a McMaster student being stabbed in the neck early Saturday.

The incident took place just before 1 a.m. in the area of Emerson Street and Ward Avenue.

Police say the 18-year-old from Kingston was walking home from a house party with a group of friends when he was jumped and stabbed with an unknown sharp object.

His friends stood by until first responders took him to the hospital to be treated for what police have described as a “life-altering injury.”

Police are now looking for a male suspect with a skinny build and long curly hair.

He is believed to be approximately five feet eight inches and was wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

Witnesses are being asked to contact Det. Const. Rebecca Moran at 905-546-4816 or Crime Stoppers.

@McMasterU students were out partying on September 8, 2018 when a MAC student receives a serious stab wound to the back of the neck. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward. #HamOnt https://t.co/ngAfgdAUwE pic.twitter.com/QBibL4z7Xd — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) September 11, 2018