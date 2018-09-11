Warrant issued for suspect in 2016 Hamilton homicide

Canada
Hamilton Police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with a murder two years ago.

Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the shooting death Vicenzo Lofaro two years ago.

Saim Miro, 24, formerly of Hamilton, is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Lofaro.

On May 13, 2016, Lofaro was shot and killed outside a club where he had been working as a doorman.

Four men pleaded guilty to their roles in the killing last November. After further investigation police sought Miro as a suspect in the case.

Police say Miro left the country prior to his arrest and is believed to be in northern Iraq. Canada does not have an extradition treaty with Iraq.

 
