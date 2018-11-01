3 men stabbed in series of ‘unprovoked’ incidents in Waterloo
Waterloo Regional Police say three men were stabbed in separate incidents by one suspect near the campus of Wilfrid Laurier University early Thursday morning.
Police say the three victims were approached by the suspect around King Street North and University Avenue between the hours of 12:30 a.m. and 1 a.m.
The three men were then “stabbed during unprovoked, violent altercations,” police said.
One victim was left with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A second suffered serious injuries, which were treated at a local hospital before the victim was released. The third victim suffered minor injuries.
Police released photos of the man they are looking to speak with in connection to the incidents. There are also two women in the images with whom police are hoping to speak.
The suspect is described as a black man in his late teens to early 20s with an average build. He was wearing a grey hooded sweater and grey pants in the images released by police, and his head appears to be shaved on one side and braided on top.
Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
