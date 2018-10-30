Police make 4th arrest in connection with Shaun Yorke killing

Waterloo Regional Police have made a fourth arrest in the Shaun Yorke killing.

Police said they arrested a teen from Kitchener in the case on Monday.

He cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Yorke was gunned down inside his home at 150 Elm Ridge Dr. in Forest Heights in the early morning hours of July 8.

Police say it is unlikely any more arrests will be made in connection with the case.

Over the past week, two men and another youth from Kitchener have been arrested in connection with the case.

The two teens along with Kenneth Morrison, 27, and Mowafag Saboon, 24, all face charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

Saboon was also charged with carrying a concealed weapon, careless storage of a firearm, knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm, occupant of a motor vehicle knowing there was a firearm, possession of a prohibited firearm with ammunition, unauthorized possession of a prohibited weapon, possession for the purpose of trafficking schedule I and possession of a schedule II substance.