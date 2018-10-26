Police release name of 2nd man charged in Shaun Yorke killing

Waterloo Regional Police have released the name of the second man who was charged in connection to the death of Shaun Yorke.

Kenneth Morrison, 27, appeared in court Friday and has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

Mowafag Saboon, 24 of Kitchener, has also been charged in the case with a litany of offences including first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

Yorke was gunned down inside his home at 150 Elm Ridge Dr. in Forest Heights in the early morning hours of July 8.

Police said the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8424 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.