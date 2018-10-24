Kitchener man charged in connection with Forest Heights murder

Waterloo Regional Police say they have made an arrest in connection with the murder of Shaun Yorke.

The 45-year-old Kitchener man was gunned down inside his home at 150 Elm Ridge Drive in Forest Heights in the early morning hours of July 8.

At the time, Waterloo police inspector Mike Haffner told Global News that there were no signs of forced entry, leading police to believe the victim was targeted.

READ MORE: Kitchener man gunned down inside his Forest Heights home

“We believe the person is known to the deceased,” he said, while noting that police believe there was more than one person in the home at the time Yorke was killed.

Police said in a statement Wednesday evening that officers arrested a 34-year-old Kitchener man in connection with the murder.

The man, whose identity wasn’t released, was charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Police said the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8424 or Crime Stoppers anonymoysly at 1-800-222-8477.

Kitchener man, 24, has been arrested in connection to the homicide of Shaun Yorke, who was found deceased inside his Elm Ridge Drive residence on July 8, 2018. The cause of death was determined to be a result of a gunshot injury. More details here: https://t.co/sMKTeOtgqo pic.twitter.com/ss3nY8zvLQ — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) October 24, 2018