Police arrest second Kitchener man in Shaun Yorke killing

Waterloo Regional Police announced Thursday that a second man was arrested in connection with the murder of Shaun Yorke.

A 27-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

Earlier Thursday, police identified the man they had arrested Wednesday as Mowafag Saboon

The 24-year-old Kitchener man has been charged with a litany of offences including first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

Yorke was gunned down inside his home at 150 Elm Ridge Dr. in Forest Heights in the early morning hours of July 8.

At the time, Waterloo police inspector Mike Haffner told Global News that there were no signs of forced entry, leading police to believe the victim was targeted.

“We believe the person is known to the deceased,” he said, while noting that police believe there was more than one person in the home at the time Yorke was killed.

Police confirmed that to be the case on Thursday.

Police said the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8424 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.