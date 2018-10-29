Police arrest 3rd suspect in connection with Shaun Yorke killing

Waterloo Regional Police have made a third arrest in the Shaun Yorke killing.

Police announced over the weekend that they arrested a teen in the case. He has been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

He cannot be identified under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police arrested two other Kitchener men in connection to the killing last week.

Kenneth Morrison, 27, has also been charged with first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

Mowafag Saboon, 24, was also charged with a litany of offences including first-degree murder, robbery with a restricted firearm and forcible confinement.

Yorke was gunned down inside his home at 150 Elm Ridge Dr. in Forest Heights in the early morning hours of July 8.

Police said the investigation continues and are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 8424 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.