March 21, 2019 7:44 pm
Updated: March 21, 2019 7:48 pm

UCP replace Caylan Ford with new candidate in Calgary-Mountain View

The United Conservative Party has picked someone to replace Caylan Ford, who had been the party’s candidate in Calgary-Mountain View before she resigned when online comments she made about race and white supremacist terrorists came to light.

Jeremy Wong, an ordained minister, is now the UCP candidate in the Calgary riding.

“Jeremy is a committed conservative with a long history of giving back to the community,” UCP Leader Jason Kenney said in a statement issued Wednesday night.

Ford defeated Wong and Becca Polak for the central Calgary candidature in a vote on Dec. 8, 2018 in what Kenney then described as a “hotly-contested race.”

Wong has a recently-completed master of public administration from the University of Calgary and was previously a pastor at the Calgary Chinese Alliance Church.

