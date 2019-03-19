Caylan Ford resigns as UCP candidate after report claims she ‘echoed white nationalist rhetoric’

Caylan Ford has resigned as a candidate for the United Conservative Party (UCP) in the riding of Calgary-Mountain View following a report that claimed she complained that people don’t treat white supremacist terrorists the same way they do Islamic terrorists, and that she “echoed white nationalist rhetoric.”

On Monday, PressProgress — an “independent, non-profit newsroom” that is also a “media project” launched by NDP-affiliated think tank the Broadbent Institute — published a story alleging that Ford echoed that rhetoric in a series of Facebook messages after a white supremacist killed a woman while ramming protesters with his car during a 2017 rally in Charlottesville, Va..

WATCH: UCP leadership scandal overshadows Alberta throne speech

PressProgress reported that the messages — which they said were provided by a “long-time Muslim conservative” who requested anonymity — showed Ford arguing that “when the perpetrator is an Islamist, the denunciations are intermingled with breathless assurances that they do not represent Islam, that Islam is a religion of peace, Etc.”

That message, reported PressProgress, was followed up with the question from a Facebook user, who asked, “And when it comes to neo-Nazi terrorism?”

Ford allegedly responded, “When the terrorists are white supremacists, that kind of soul-searching or attempts to understand the sources of their radicalization or their perverse moral reasoning is beyond the pale. And anyone who shares even some of their views (e.g. wanting strong borders and immigration control), while rejecting the more odious aspects, is painted with the same brush.”

READ MORE: UCP refutes former supporter’s claims about party resignations in Calgary

PressProgress also alleged that Ford wrote, “I am somehow saddened by the demographic replacement of white peoples in their homelands — more in Europe than in America — partly because it’s clear that it will not be a peaceful transition, and partly because the loss of demographic diversity in the human race is sad.”

In a Facebook post responding to the story, Ford said the comments published by PressProgress are “distortions and are not reflective of my views.”

“In the aftermath of the recent massacre targeting the Muslims community in Christchurch, there is no room for equivocation: I strongly denounce extremism, violence, and stand with marginalized communities everywhere,” she wrote.

Ford went on to say that that she was resigning in order to “avoid becoming a distraction in this campaign.”

The alleged resignations that the UCP said they never received

Her resignation came on the same day that the UCP issued a statement responding to a claim that 10 board members from its Calgary North East Constituency Association had resigned.

Aryan Sadat, a former UCP supporter, had posted on Facebook that those people had rescinded their party memberships and that they “no longer support the UCP party under Jason Kenney[s’] leadership.”

“We believe in an all-inclusive political party that will act in the best interest of Albertans,” Sadat’s post read.

The UCP responded to Sadat’s post by saying that he indicated last year that wanted to run for a party nomination, but that he would not likely pass its vetting process due to “well-publicized issues.”

“Mr. Sadat has no specific standing with the party or constituency association,” the statement said, adding that neither the party nor the president of that constituency association had received any alleged resignations.