UCP refutes former supporter’s claims about party resignations in Calgary

The United Conservative Party issued a statement on Monday night to say it had not received notice of any resignations after a former UCP supporter posted on Facebook that 10 board members from the party’s Calgary North East Constituency Association had left their posts.

A post appeared on Aryan Sadat’s Facebook page Monday night saying that 10 people on the board had resigned and rescinded their UCP memberships.

“Upon consultation with my supporters, we have come to a conclusion: we are no longer a part of, and we no longer support the UCP party under Jason Kenney[‘s] leadership,” the post reads in part.

“We believe in an all-inclusive political party that will act in the best interest of Albertans.”

Global News has reached out to Sadat to ask him for the names of the board members who allegedly resigned and to ask why they resigned.

In a statement, the party said Sadat indicated to the party last summer that he wanted to run for a UCP nomination but was told he was “highly unlikely” to pass its vetting process because of “well-publicized issues.”

“It’s clear that Mr. Sadat has not moved past this,” the UCP said.

“Mr. Sadat has no specific standing with the party or constituency association.”

The UCP said not only had the party itself not received any of the alleged resignations, but neither had the constituency association’s president.

The party has about 2,500 volunteer board members across Alberta, according to the UCP.

Sadat ran for city council in Calgary in 2017.

