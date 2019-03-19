Food delivery driver robbed in North Battleford, Sask.

Three armed men robbed a food delivery driver Monday evening in North Battleford, Sask.

Battlefords RCMP said the driver was outside a home in the 800 block of 110th Street when the driver was approached by three masked men wearing dark clothing.

They were armed with a firearm, knife, and an oversized can of bear spray, police said.

The driver was robbed of the food being delivered and a debit machine.

Officers and a police dog searched the area, but were unsuccessful in locating the suspects.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.