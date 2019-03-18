Violent man with Canada-wide warrant spotted in Saskatoon: police
Saskatoon police are on the lookout for a man who is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for criminal harassment and vehicle theft.
Sha Biswakarma, 24, is of interest to law enforcement in Saskatoon and Lethbridge.
Saskatoon police said they confirmed he was in the University Heights neighbourhood around 1 p.m. CT on March 18.
Biswakarma may attempt to attend a home in the 200-block of Kolynchuk Manor in the Stonebridge neighbourhood, according to officials.
Police advised he has a history of violence and the public should not approach him.
Biswakarma is possibly in possession of a black 2009 Hyundai Elantra with Alberta licence plate BXY5947. The vehicle is stolen.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.
