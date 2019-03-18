Man arrested by high-risk offender unit, charged with voyeurism in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police have charged a man with voyeurism in connection with suspicious activity in the area of Cumberland Avenue and College Drive.

Reports have been filed after people found footprints in the snow leading up to the windows of homes.

Police said they believe the suspicious activity has been occurring since late January.

Members of the high-risk offenders unit arrested the 30-year-old Saskatoon man, according to officials on March 18.

He is also facing a charge of prowl at night, and breach of probation. His name was not released by police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about similar activity is still asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.