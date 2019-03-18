Crime
March 18, 2019 5:40 pm
Updated: March 18, 2019 5:41 pm

Man arrested by high-risk offender unit, charged with voyeurism in Saskatoon

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Police have arrested a 30-year-old Saskatoon man in connection with suspicious activity in the area of Cumberland Avenue and College Drive.

File / Global News
A A

Saskatoon police have charged a man with voyeurism in connection with suspicious activity in the area of Cumberland Avenue and College Drive.

Reports have been filed after people found footprints in the snow leading up to the windows of homes.

READ MORE: Man charged with voyeurism and committing indecent act at Saskatoon hotel

Police said they believe the suspicious activity has been occurring since late January.

Members of the high-risk offenders unit arrested the 30-year-old Saskatoon man, according to officials on March 18.

He is also facing a charge of prowl at night, and breach of probation. His name was not released by police.

READ MORE: Search continues for man convicted in Saskatoon sexual assault

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about similar activity is still asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
College Drive
Cumberland Avenue
high risk offender
Prowl at Night
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Voyeurism

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.