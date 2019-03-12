Kitchen Party takes political leaders off-script ahead of Alberta election 2019

It started, like many good ideas, with an offhand remark over coffee. And before I knew it, I was smashing garlic next to Premier Rachel Notley — a good way to let out your frustrations, she advised.

Let me back up a bit.

With an election looming, we wanted to learn about the people behind the platforms.

Could we, wondered Global News producer Kevin Jesus, get a look inside the leaders’ lives? Would they consider something personal, casual, unlike anything we’ve done before?

That something, we quickly decided, was cooking. Because we all know the best conversations happen in the kitchen.

Here’s part one of our series: Global News Kitchen Party.

Rachel Notley

Notley would much rather be on the running trails than in the kitchen. Still, she agreed to share the secrets of a dish she makes “that one time out of every three weeks when I actually go into the kitchen.”

In the course of a conversation about everything but politics, we discovered she doesn’t like to cook but that her two teenage kids will eat their greens when she prepares the family version of fattoush.

The premier is rarely described as a working parent or a mother-of-two, and she’s managed to maintain space between her public and personal lives.

But in an interview that focused solely on the personal, we asked how the kids feel about having the premier as a mom.

“I think, at times, they’re proud but at other times they’re irritated,” she laughed before clarifying she thinks that like most teens, hers prefer to be treated for who they are as individuals.

We also learned she’s handy around the house, preferring a fix-it project to fixing dinner and that she walks to work whenever she can, even during February’s brutal cold.

What else surprised us? To hear the premier of Alberta quoting “The Simpsons,” for one.

