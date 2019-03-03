Nova Scotia RCMP investigating after fatal ATV crash in Riverside

Nova Scotia RCMP says that they are investigating a fatal ATV Crash that occurred in Riverside, N.S., early on Sunday.

Police say officers responded to the scene of the single-vehicle crash just off of New Cheverie Road at 9:15 a.m.

READ MORE: 2 transported to hospital after single-vehicle collision in East Uniacke, N.S.

The Mounties say that their preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of the ATV overturned the vehicle and was trapped underneath.

The victim, a 60-year-old man from Hants County, was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.