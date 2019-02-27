Pointe-Claire residents gear up for new fight to save former Pioneer Pub building

The former Pioneer Pub in the heart of Pointe-Claire village is back in the spotlight.

Developers have released new plans for a condo development that is slated to replace the old building. The plans are now available on the City of Pointe-Claire’s website.

WATCH: The fight to save the Pioneer

Previous plans were rejected by Pointe-Claire’s demolition committee in October after months of vocal opposition from citizens, who say that a condo development does not fit with the historical feel of the village.

The original structure was built in the 19th century and served as a hotel before becoming a pub in the 1970s. The former owner sold the building to developer Greg Koegl in 2018.

READ MORE: Historic Pioneer building damaged by flood

Those who opposed the original condo project are calling on other Pointe-Claire residents to submit letters of opposition to city hall by the March 8 deadline.

“This second project should be rejected. It is a monstrosity and doesn’t fit in a historical village,” said Pointe-Claire resident Tracy McBean.

Pointe-Claire’s demolition committee will hear a presentation from the developers at a public meeting on March 21.

READ MORE: Pointe-Claire rejects development project to replace the Pioneer