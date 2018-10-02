Pointe-Claire rejects development project to replace the Pioneer

A victory of sorts for residents of Pointe-Claire.

The city council voted Tuesday night to reject the proposed commercial and residential development project slated to replace the old Pioneer bar and restaurant in the village.

The council voted to maintain the demolition permit of the building for a period of six months pending a new proposal is accepted.

But any modifications to the existing offer of 15 condos and four businesses would have to be accepted by the public and the Pointe-Claire Heritage Society.

“I am ecstatic because I think that the city of Pointe-Claire has listened and the mayor was paying attention,” Barbara Cheetham told Global News.

#PointeClaire residents literally jumped out of their seats with city council decision to kill commercial/residential project to replace old Pioneer as proposed by developer. Modifications need to be made and consultations with public & heritage society required. pic.twitter.com/1sXkKysg3N — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) October 2, 2018

Dozens of residents turned out to the special council meeting — many of them were surprised by council’s decision.

“It’s a relief to see that we have time to talk to each other, between city council, the aldermen and the other side, the citizens,” Claude Lesage said following the vote.

#PointeClaire mayor John Belvedere says council refuses commercial and residential project proposed. Project is dead. New consultations with public and heritage society to be ordered. pic.twitter.com/HfLI9azVaD — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) October 2, 2018

The future of the iconic building has become a lightning rod of controversy in the historic village.

The structure originally opened as a hotel in the 19th century. Eventually, it became the Pioneer bar and restaurant in 1979 but the current owner sold it to a developer this year.

Pioneer owner Diane Marois told Global News she needs time to understand what will happen next.

“It’s a lot of work involved. A lot of money spent. A lot of time lost,” she said. When asked if she was disappointed with council’s decision, she said, “No, I’m not disappointed. I just don’t understand clearly. I just want to get clarification to what they really mean,” the bar owner said.

Owner of old Pioneer (left) and developer (right) not pleased with #PointeClaire council to refuse commercial/residential project as proposed. Modifications to project required as well as consultations with heritage society and public. pic.twitter.com/FfQD0asQgG — Tim Sargeant (@tfsargeant) October 2, 2018

The mayor says it’s important to consult with the people before any future project goes ahead in Pointe-Claire.

“We’ve been wanting to consult with citizens. We’ve involved them in many things that we’ve done and we will make them part of the equation,” Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere told Global News.