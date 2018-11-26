Historic Pioneer building damaged by flood

After months of fights to save the Pioneer Bar in Pointe-Claire’s Village, another hurdle for the historic building: a pipe burst overnight Sunday evening and flooded the now empty bar.

According to owner Diane Marois, the sprinkler system pipe burst on top of the stage. Water dripped from the stage into the basement, flooding it all the way to the edge of the first floor.

The owner thinks extreme cold followed by a sudden thaw could be the cause.

“I was lucky the police were advised, the fire department was advised, public security, public rescue, they were all wonderful,” Marois said.

“Other than having to break down the door to get in, they did an excellent job for me.”

Although the owner has no idea how bad the damage is, the building’s future is once again up in the air.

“It’s an unpleasant, unfortunate event because it places the Pioneer even more in trouble than it is,” said Michel Forest, the president of the Pointe-Claire Heritage Society.

The building became the centre of a heated debate last summer after it was sold to developers.

People started a petition and packed city council meetings in an effort to convince officials the historic building should not be turned into modern condos.

“There was a fire in 1900 and this building replaced a hotel that stood there before it, so it’s a direct link to the past,” Forest explained.

After much pressure, the city granted a demolition permit but on the condition the developer changed its design into something more fitting with the neighbourhood’s aesthetic.

“It happens at a very bad time when things are quieted down and we’re finally talking to the city and getting consultation issues like the village code,” Forest added.

The city says the flooding doesn’t change its plans.

The landmark could still be torn down but at least not in the immediate future.

“As long as it’s not dangerous to people walking by and the outside is taken care of and it’s boarded properly and people can’t get in, it’s out of our control what goes on in the inside,” said John Belvedere, the mayor of Pointe-Claire.

It’s now up to the owner to repair and maintain the building.