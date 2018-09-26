Pointe-Claire residents mount fiery last-ditch attempt to save the Pioneer pub

Cheers and boos marked a tense meeting in Pointe-Claire on Wednesday night over the future of the former Pioneer pub.

A special appeals hearing was held to decide the fate of the 117-year-old building at the heart of the Pointe-Claire village.

In August, the city’s demolition committee decided to reject Koebra Development Corporation’s plans to build condos, but OK’s the demolition of the rundown Pioneer.

For residents, any plan that includes destroying the former watering hole is unacceptable.

“Your vote should be to protect the character of our city and spend on projects that serve the whole community,” Pointe-Claire resident Lynda Swidzinski told city councillors.

Swidzinski’s words were met with a standing ovation. She was reading a statement from her son and vice-president of the Pointe-Claire Heritage Society, Andrew Swidzinski.

Swidzinski has been one of many residents who have been fighting for months to stop the demolition of the Pioneer but had to miss the meeting due to a serious illness.

“He is not doing well, but I tried to read his statement with the same strength that he would,” explained his mother.

Those opposed to the demolition say that the city should not have sold the nearby parking lot to the developers or given up on finding ways to rehabilitate the dilapidated building.

“What they want to do on the site is a monstrosity,” said resident Nicholas Budnik.

The appeals meeting lasted for hours with dozens of residents taking the time to speak their minds and stretch out the decision process.

The final decision is postponed until Tuesday, Oct. 2.

