Get ready for more snow on B.C.’s South Coast

It’s not a snowfall warning yet, but more of the white stuff is on the way for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

READ MORE: Prepare for lengthy commutes: GTA could see 10-20 cm of snow on Wednesday

Global News meteorologist Mark Madryga says it will start early Thursday.

“There’s an area of low pressure edging very close to the Washington coast this (Wednesday) morning and we have some moisture coming up around the low end of the Lower Mainland,” Madryga said.

“We’re already seeing the cloud cover,” he said. “This evening, overnight, and tomorrow morning will likely be cold enough to have some snowfall — 2 to 5 cm is about the ballpark estimate for Metro Vancouver — again, this evening through the first part of tomorrow morning’s commute,” he said Wednesday.

READ MORE: Another round of snow flurries hits Lower Mainland, but dry weather is just around the corner