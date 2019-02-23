Another round of snow flurries hits Lower Mainland, but dry weather is just around the corner

People across the Lower Mainland were likely alarmed to see more snow falling Saturday, but experts say there’s nothing to worry about.

The wet snow was reported mostly in higher elevations, including in Coquitlam and on Burnaby Mountain.

Global B.C. meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said the flurries are the result of a weak low system that slid down the coast today.

“It’s going to remain unsettled for much of the afternoon and the evening so we could still see some more pockets of flurries or showers across the South Coast during that time,” Schalle said, adding that none of the snow is expected to accumulate on the ground.

The system is expected to stay unsettled over the South Coast into Sunday morning, meaning a chance of showers or wet flurries could fall before a drying pattern sets up in the afternoon.

“We’re expecting a dry stretch that will last through Monday and Tuesday at least,” Schalle said, while warning another round of wet snow could return Wednesday.

Saturday’s snowfall came a day after another dump of snow caused traffic chaos across the region, with roads closed and buses getting stuck along major routes.

People across Metro Vancouver were sharing their videos and photos of the snow flurries Saturday.

