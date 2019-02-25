Canada
Alberta UCP leader Jason Kenney unveils immigration recruitment plan

By Staff The Canadian Press

Alberta Opposition Leader Jason Kenney says a UCP government would launch a new immigration strategy to attract more entrepreneurs and focus on rural communities.

Kenney says Premier Rachel Notley’s NDP government has failed to attract top talent from around the world, in part, by running an immigrant nominee program that is tangled up in delays and backlogs.

Kenney says if he wins the next election, his government would immediately begin consulting on a new system and implement it in 2020.

He says the goal would be to model successful recruitment programs in provinces such as British Columbia and Manitoba.

He says the new system would encourage entrepreneurs who meet business and financial requirements to come to Alberta and work in rural areas.

Also, communities would be able to fill their own labour shortages by sponsoring workers from abroad.

